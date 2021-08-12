Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

CMG traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.98. 100,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.92. The company has a market cap of C$319.54 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$6.74.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

