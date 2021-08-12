Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock to C$4.50. The stock traded as low as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 49309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.2493842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

