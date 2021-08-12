comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for comScore in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get comScore alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.16 on Thursday. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $254.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.18.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of comScore by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.