Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. Barclays upped their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Confluent stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

