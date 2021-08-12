Conflux Network Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $266.85 million and $20.74 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,311.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.57 or 0.06879844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $603.22 or 0.01361308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00372661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00134327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.78 or 0.00581751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00344739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00299066 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 865,879,032 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

