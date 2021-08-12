Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%.

CNFR traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 6,367,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,061. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

