Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.12 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

