Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 64,500 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sotera Health worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 863,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.74. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

