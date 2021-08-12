Consolidated Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $542.01. The stock had a trading volume of 597,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $546.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

