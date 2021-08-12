Consolidated Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of PENN traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.21. 5,134,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,815. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.