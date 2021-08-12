Consolidated Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

CRM traded up $6.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.39. 4,385,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $192.52 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

