Consolidated Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.0% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $359.75. 1,000,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

