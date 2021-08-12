Consolidated Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Berry Global Group worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.79. 477,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,474. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

