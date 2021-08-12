Consolidated Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 190.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

COF stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $176.93. 3,264,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,020. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $63.39 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

