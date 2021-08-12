Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

