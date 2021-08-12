Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $20.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,060,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

