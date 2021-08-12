Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $510.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

