Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 66,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $148.65. The stock had a trading volume of 708,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

