Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.94. 1,917,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,897. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.26.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

