Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.13. 14,016,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,127,816. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

