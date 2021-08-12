Consolidated Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.03. 930,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $81.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.