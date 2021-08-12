Consolidated Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Kimball International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 119.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 87.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 437,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 90,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.87 million, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.30%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

