Consolidated Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 222,214 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,755,000. Upstart comprises 4.6% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Upstart as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
UPST stock traded up $6.92 on Thursday, hitting $178.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,810,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.41. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89.
Several research firms have commented on UPST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
