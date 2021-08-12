Consolidated Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 222,214 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,755,000. Upstart comprises 4.6% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Upstart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

UPST stock traded up $6.92 on Thursday, hitting $178.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,810,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.41. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UPST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

