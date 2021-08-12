Consolidated Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $127.52. 2,675,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

