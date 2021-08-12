Consolidated Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned 0.26% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 417,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,805,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,879,675 over the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

