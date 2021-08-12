Consolidated Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises about 1.4% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,358 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 3,921,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,801. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

