Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Shares of CPSS stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 47,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,781. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

CPSS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

