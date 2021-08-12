Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 99,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,671 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Stephens cut Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.41.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

