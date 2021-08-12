ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Brett Just Sells 1,000 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $10,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Brett Just sold 1,957 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $17,613.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $10,690.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Brett Just sold 1,781 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $19,858.15.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67.

WISH traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 53,638,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,550,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ContextLogic by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

