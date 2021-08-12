Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,727. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.