CONTRACOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $284,611.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $12.20 million and $284,611.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 93.3% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00113597 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,690,646 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.