Contrasting Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.70 $2.08 million N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 7.78% 58.29% 10.09% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

