Contrasting Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,224.90% -32.36% -29.19% Clearway Energy 3.66% 4.39% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 88.44 -$14.76 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 5.18 $25.00 million $0.60 51.33

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Ocean Power Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,394 MW thermal equivalent capacity of steam and chilled water. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

