Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.25. 1,913,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.