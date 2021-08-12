Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 45,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 374,452 shares.The stock last traded at $44.09 and had previously closed at $42.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

