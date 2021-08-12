Coreto Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Coreto has a market cap of $1.13 million and $75,748.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00143592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00154720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,989.13 or 1.00333599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00876766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.