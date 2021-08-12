Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

ALS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

TSE ALS opened at C$17.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.43 million and a PE ratio of -60.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -69.93%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

