Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.78.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$10.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.89 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.56%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

