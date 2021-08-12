Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Martinrea International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.57.

Shares of MRE remained flat at $C$12.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,919. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.89. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$8.98 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The firm has a market cap of C$974.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.