Cormark Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$51.50

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cormark to C$51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded up C$1.64 on Thursday, reaching C$43.97. 440,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,892. The company has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.8599999 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

