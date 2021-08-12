Cormark Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$14.25

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cormark to C$14.25 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTS. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.
Shares of CTS traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.51. 2,466,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,612. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,751.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$12.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.10.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
