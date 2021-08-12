Cormark Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$14.25

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cormark to C$14.25 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTS. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

Shares of CTS traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.51. 2,466,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,612. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,751.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$12.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.10.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5057657 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

