Cormark Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.69.

ABX stock traded down C$0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.95. 1,045,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,549. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The stock has a market cap of C$44.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.56.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

