Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $9.97 or 0.00022147 BTC on exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and approximately $36,834.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00140257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00153501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,871.12 or 0.99630938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00874005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.