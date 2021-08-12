Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66. Corteva has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

