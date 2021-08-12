Cortex Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Cortex has a total market cap of $33.03 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00874467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00110683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00154135 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,775,790 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.