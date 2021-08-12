CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

CSGP stock opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 144.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 945.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 816.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after buying an additional 3,942,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 924.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,989,000 after buying an additional 3,181,585 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

