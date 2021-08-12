COTI (COTI) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. COTI has a market capitalization of $130.47 million and $10.70 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00140257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00153501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,871.12 or 0.99630938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00874005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

