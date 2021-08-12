Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $557.50

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 557.50 ($7.28) and last traded at GBX 557 ($7.28), with a volume of 104829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.21).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 505.29 ($6.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 504.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -324.71.

In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 39,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Countryside Properties Company Profile (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

