County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICBK shares. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

ICBK opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.00.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $686,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

