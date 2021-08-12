County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.53

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and traded as high as $35.94. County Bancorp shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 4,518 shares traded.

ICBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $216.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. Analysts anticipate that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

